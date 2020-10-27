PMCC Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Joves Units CC will battle it out against Pak Montcada CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our PMCC vs JUCC match prediction and PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team. The PMCC vs JUCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Thrilled To See Skipper Rohit Sharma Back In The Nets

PMCC vs JUCC live: PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction and preview

For PMCC, this will be the second match of the day after completing their match against Men in Blue CC. They come into the match will lot of confidence, having beaten Falco Zalmi CC in their previous fixture. On the other hand, JUCC are coming off from a break and will be looking to put behind their defeat against Raval Sporting CC in their previous match. They are currently rooted at the bottom of the points table and stand no chance to make it to knockout stages. Expect both teams to field their best players in the PMCC vs JUCC playing 11

Also Read: Gayle-Mandeep Duo Takes Punjab Into Top Four In IPL 2020, Defeat Kolkata By 8 Wickets

PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: PMCC squad for PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel, Shahzad Amir, Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Usman Ali, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Asad Abbas, Jafar Iqbal, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens After Limited-overs Snub From The Australia Series

PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: JUCC squad for PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy 'never Gives Up': Cricketers, Fans Laud Spinner For India Team Call Up

PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

Ibrar Hussain

Prince Dhiman

TaqqiUlMazhar

Nawazish Ali

PMCC vs JUCC match prediction: PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

PMCC vs JUCC live: PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, JUCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, PMCC vs JUCC top picks and PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PMCC vs JUCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.