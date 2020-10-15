PMCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Pak Montcada Cricket Club (PMCC) and Raval Sporting Cricket Club (RSCC) open their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PMCC vs RSCC match prediction, PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team, and the probable PMCC vs RSCC playing 11. The PMCC vs RSCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
While it will be the first time that we will see Pak Montcada CC in action in the competition, Raval Sporting CC will also feature in the opening encounter of the day. With both teams looking to make a mark in the league, the battle between the two sides is bound to entertain fans of the T10 format. While Raval Sporting CC will look to put up a strong show in their morning game and carry the momentum into the clash, Pak Montcada will have a keen eye on how their counterparts perform in the first match of the day.
🏏🇪🇸 3️⃣ weeks of LIVE CRICKET continues 👉 day 4️⃣ with Gracia facing Raval Sporting. Both sides making their bow in European Cricket Series Barcelona. Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFtbJR🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/MwNJ1lbai9— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 15, 2020
Wicket-keepers: K. Patel
Batsmen: A. Butt (captain), B. Hassan, K. Ali, K. Trikamal, M. Alinaki
All-rounders: M. Manwani (vice-captain), A. Abbas
Bowlers: I. Patel, A. Ihsan-Ullah, R. Adeel
As per our PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, RSCC will be favourites to win the match.
