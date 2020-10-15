PMCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pak Montcada Cricket Club (PMCC) and Raval Sporting Cricket Club (RSCC) open their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PMCC vs RSCC match prediction, PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team, and the probable PMCC vs RSCC playing 11. The PMCC vs RSCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PMCC vs RSCC live: PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction and preview

While it will be the first time that we will see Pak Montcada CC in action in the competition, Raval Sporting CC will also feature in the opening encounter of the day. With both teams looking to make a mark in the league, the battle between the two sides is bound to entertain fans of the T10 format. While Raval Sporting CC will look to put up a strong show in their morning game and carry the momentum into the clash, Pak Montcada will have a keen eye on how their counterparts perform in the first match of the day.

🏏🇪🇸 3️⃣ weeks of LIVE CRICKET continues 👉 day 4️⃣ with Gracia facing Raval Sporting. Both sides making their bow in European Cricket Series Barcelona. Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFtbJR🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/MwNJ1lbai9 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 15, 2020

PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

PMCC vs RSCC playing 11 prediction: PMCC squad for PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Khizar Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Prince Dhiman,Kashif Shafi, Syed Hashim Mir, Bilal Hassan, Asad Abbas, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Raja Adeel, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Mohsin Ali, Ibrar Hussain, Mohsin Raza, Nasir Shahzad, Usman Ali, Nawazish Ali, Hassan Ali Raza, Jafar Iqbal, Shahzad Amir, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Yasir Mehmood, Farrukh Sohail, Asjad Butt, Gopi Singh, Kamran Hussain

PMCC vs RSCC playing 11 prediction: RSCC squad for PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Sheikh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel.

PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

A. Butt

A. Abbas

M. Manwani

K. Patel

PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K. Patel

Batsmen: A. Butt (captain), B. Hassan, K. Ali, K. Trikamal, M. Alinaki

All-rounders: M. Manwani (vice-captain), A. Abbas

Bowlers: I. Patel, A. Ihsan-Ullah, R. Adeel

PMCC vs RSCC live: PMCC vs RSCC match prediction

As per our PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, RSCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, PMCC vs RSCC top picks and PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PMCC vs RSCC match prediction and PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

