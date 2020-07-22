PNL Vs AMD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Punjab Lions (PNL) will take on Amdocs Cricket Club (AMD) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Wednesday, July 22 at 11:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction, PNL vs AMD Dream11 team and PNL vs AMD Dream11 top picks.

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction: PNL vs AMD Dream11 preview

Both the teams have earlier faced each other in the tournament and it was PNL who emerged victorious. Currently, PNL has the perfect record after playing four matches. On the other hand, AMD is languishing in the bottom half of the table and are on the brink of elimination.

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction: PNL vs AMD Dream11 team

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction: PNL vs AMD Dream11 team: PNL

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction: PNL vs AMD Dream11 team: AMD

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction: PNL vs AMD Dream11 top picks

Here's our PNL vs AMD Dream11 top picks for the PNL vs AMD Dream11 match

M Gunasekara

K Singh

T Singh

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction: PNL vs AMD playing XI

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction: PNL vs AMD playing XI: PNL

Gurapratap Singh, Harwinder Singh (C), Zeeshan Mehmood (WK), Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh.

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction: PNL vs AMD playing XI: AMD

Swaroop Pattanaik, Aritra Chakraborty (WK), Preetaj Deol, Ashish Srivastava, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani (C), Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Santosh Manda, Sanjeev Kumar.



PNL vs AMD Dream11 team

PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction

As per our PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction, PNL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction, PNL vs AMD Dream11 top picks and PNL vs AMD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PNL vs AMD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)