PNL Vs CYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Punjab Lions (PNL) will take on Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction, PNL vs CYM Dream11 team and PNL vs CYM Dream11 top picks.

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams started the tournament on a positive note winning their matches on opening day. With two wins under their belt for both, two points are crucial in this contest which could take one of these teams closer to the playoffs. A hard-fought contest is, therefore, expected to be on show.

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction: PNL vs CYM Dream11 team

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction: PNL vs CYM Dream11 team: PNL squad

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction: PNL vs CYM Dream11 team: CYM squad

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction: PNL vs CYM Dream11 top picks

M Gunasekara

T Singh

Z Sarwar

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction: PNL vs CYM playing XI

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction: PNL vs CYM playing XI: PNL

Gurapratap Singh, Harwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh.

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction: PNL vs CYM playing XI: CYM

Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri.

PNL vs CYM Dream11 team

PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction

As per our PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction, PNL will be favourites to win the match

Note: The PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction, PNL vs CYM Dream11 top picks and PNL vs CYM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PNL vs CYM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)