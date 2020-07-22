PNL Vs NCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Punjab Lions (PNL) will take on Nicosia Tigers CC (NCT) in the fourth match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Wednesday, July 22 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction, PNL vs NCT Dream11 team and PNL vs NCT Dream11 top picks.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was PNL who emerged victorious last time out. Currently, PNL have a perfect record after playing four matches. On the other hand, NCT are third on the points table. A win for NCT will help them climb up the points table.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 team

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 team: PNL squad

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 team: NCT squad

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 top picks

T Singh

M Gunasekara

F Ahmed

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 team playing XI: PNL

Gurapratap Singh, Harwinder Singh (C), Zeeshan Mehmood (WK), Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 team playing XI: NCT

Faysal Mia, Shabbi ul Hassan, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Benojir Ahmed, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Abdul Manan, Jahid Hassan.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 team

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction

As per our PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction, PNL will be favourites to win the match

Note: The PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction, PNL vs NCT Dream11 top picks and PNL vs NCT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)