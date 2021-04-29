Points Table Of IPL 2021: CSK No.1 Again, RR Aim To Surprise Fans By Entering Into Top 4

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is in full swing and we are almost halfway through the league matches. The race to be at the top in the points table of IPL 2021 is becoming intense with each game. On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IPL 2021 points table: CSK back at top after comprehensive win over SRH

Courtesy of the commanding win, the Men in Yellow have regained their position at the top after losing it momentarily to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both CSK and RCB have won five matches out of the six they have played and have 10 points each to their name. However, CSK have toppled RCB to grab the first spot in the points table of IPL 2021 due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

According to the IPL 2021 schedule, four teams will be in action on Thursday as it's a doubleheader day. The afternoon game will see defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 24 of IPL 2021. The MI vs RR live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). The MI vs RR live streaming will be coming right from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

MI have an opportunity to maintain their fourth position in the IPL 2021 points table by beating RR. On the other hand, Sanju Samson's men also have a golden chance to grab the fourth spot by beating the Men in Blue and Gold. Notably, both sides have won two matches and lost three which is why it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Meanwhile, the evening game will see Delhi Capitals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The DC vs KKR live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams have contrasting results on the IPL 2021 points table.

While DC have won four and lost two, KKR have won two and lost four. A win will move Rishabh Pant's men to the second spot. On the other hand, KKR who beat Punjab in their last game will look to secure another win and grab two crucial points as a loss here will jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

CSK vs SRH scorecard

As per the CSK vs SRH scorecard, after winning the toss, David Warner decided to bat first. SRH lost in-form opener, Jonny Bairstow, early for just 5. A returning Manish Pandey along with skipper David Warner then batted meticulously and stitched a106 run partnership to get the SRH innings back on track. Both scored half-centuries but consumed a lot of balls.

Warner scored a 55-ball 57 whereas Pandey played a knock of 61 off 46 balls and just when it was time to accelerate, both batsmen ended up losing their wickets in the 18th over. However, Kane Williamson's late blitz (26 off 10 balls) and Kedar Jadhav's quick cameo (12 off 4 balls) ensured that SRH posted a respectable 171/3, which was still a below-par score.

In response, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis came out with intent and had their plans sorted. The duo played sensible cricket but also made sure that they put the bad balls away. Both started playing their shots after they settled at the crease.

The CSK openers posted an opening partnership of 129 runs before Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed by Rashid Khan for a brilliant 44-ball 75. The SRH spinner grabbed another couple of wickets (Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis) in quick succession but it was far too late. CSK completed the chase with nine balls to spare to move to the top of the points table. As per IPL 2021 schedule, CSK will take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Match 27 on Saturday, May 1.

A splendid partnership ðŸ‘

A convincing win ðŸ‘Œ@faf1307 & @Ruutu1331 chat on their successful run-chase against SRH and what makes the @ChennaiIPL duo click at the top. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ - By @ameyatilak #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH



Watch the full interview ðŸŽ¥ ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/o1OFsqN81w pic.twitter.com/MIGcp3TQxF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM