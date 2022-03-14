Police Arrest Four Fans For Breaching Security In 2nd India Vs Sri Lanka Test

The police have reportedly arrested four fans for trespassing on the ground to disturb the second India vs Sri Lanka Test match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Reports suggest that the incident took place during the medical break for Praveen Jayawickrama's knee injury on the second day of the Test on Sunday.

India vs Sri Lanka: Police arrest four fans

According to ANI, the Bengaluru Police arrested four miscreants for trespassing. The case was registered against two adults and two juveniles at Cubbon Park PS vide under the section of Cr. No 24/22 u/s 447, 269 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code and sec 5(1) Epidemic Diseases Act. The incident is believed to have taken place when there was a short medical break taken to cater to Praveen Jayawickrama's knee injury.

According to some other reports, the people arrested were fans of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has a special bond with the Bengaluru fans due to his connection with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shortly after the incident, the fans were immediately removed from the venue.

IND vs SL: India register an emphatic 238 run win

After registering a dominating win in the first IND vs SL Test by an innings and 222 runs, Team India replicated a similar level of dominance in the second match. The Rohit Sharma-led side went on to win by a staggering margin of 238 runs to clean sweep India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2-0.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played a critical role in helping Team India win the second Test as they played fantastic knocks to put the game out of Sri Lanka's reach. Iyer scored 92 and 67 runs respectively over the two innings, a performance that also helped him win the player of the match award.

Meanwhile, Pant stole the limelight during the series as he went on to smack the fastest Test fifty by an Indian in the second Test. The Indian wicket-keeper scored 50 runs off just 28 deliveries, in an inning that included seven fours and two sixes. With him also scoring 96 runs in the first match, he was adjudged as the player of the series.

