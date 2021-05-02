'Pollard Is G.O.A.T': Pandya Brothers Reveal One Thing People Don't Know About MI Star

Mumbai Indians (MI) players Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have dubbed fellow teammate Kieron Pollard as "greatest of all-time" after his blistering knock that helped their team secure a win against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After the match, Pandya brothers heaped praises on Pollard, calling him G.O.A.T who has finished games for Mumbai time and again. Pollard's 34-ball 87 steered Mumbai to victory as the Blues completed the second-highest chase in IPL history.

"Again special mention to Polly [Kieron Pollard], people don't talk about him much but for us, he is the greatest of all-time," Krunal told Hardik after the game to which the younger Pandya responded by saying, "hands down, he is the greatest".

"If you see the chase we did, there are only a few people who have done it and if you see, Pollard has done it so many times for Mumbai, against Kings XI, RCB, and today. He is definitely the greatest of all time," Krunal added.

Hardik Pandya then revealed that Kieron Pollard loves taking wickets more than he loves scoring runs. "We have to tell everyone one thing about Kieron Pollard, he hits sixes for breakfast, but if he takes a wicket or he bowls well, it is like giving candy to a baby. I wanted to put it out there that he is the happiest of all when takes a wicket but is livid when he gives runs. Pollard does bowling with his heart and batting with his mind," Hardik said.

MI vs CSK

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings went down to the wire as the Blues won by 4 wickets with zero balls to spare. Rohit Sharma won the toss for MI and decided to bowl first. Mumbai succeeded in breaking the opening momentum early as Trent Boult sent Ruturaj Gaikwad back to the pavilion for just 4 runs. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali forged an important partnership for CSK as they put together 108 runs on the board. Moeen Ali scored his first half-century of the season before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina, who had come in place of Ali, were also sent back in the successive over by Kieron Pollard. CSK was looking in a tough position with 116/4 in 12 overs.

However, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu steadied the innings for CSK as they scored more than 100 runs together to help Chennai cross the 200-run mark. Rayudu unleashed himself and scored one of the fastest half-centuries of the season, while Jadeja provided him support from the other end. Rayudu scored 72 runs off just 27 balls, including 7 sixes and 4 boundaries. When Mumbai Indians came out to bat, they had a target of 219 runs on the board. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock forged a 71-run partnership on top of the batting order before the MI skipper was dismissed by Shardul Thakur for 35 runs. Suryakumar Yadav lost his wicket early for just 3 runs as Jadeja struck with the ball. de Kock followed him as he was dismissed for 38 runs by Moeen Ali.

Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard then played an important knock together as they took Mumbai from 81/3 to 170. Krunal was dismissed lbw by Sam Curran, who also took his younger brother Hardik Pandya's wicket at a crucial moment in the game when it looked like the match was slipping from the hands of CSK players and skipper MS Dhoni. After Pandya brothers were sent back, James Neesham gave away his wicket cheaply off Sam Curran's bowling again. Pollard took the matter onto himself and finished the thrilling game in the last over with zero balls to spare. Pollard was adjudged the player of the match.

(Image Credit: IPL)