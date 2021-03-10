PON-W Vs BIH-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Senior Women's ODI Trophy 2021

The Pondicherry Women will take on the Bihar Women in the 1st match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Karnataka State Cricket Association Cricket Ground 3, Alur on March 11, 2021. Here is our PON-W vs BIH-W Dream11 prediction, PON-W vs BIH-W Dream11 team and PON-W vs BIH-W Dream11 top picks.

Starting on March 11, the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 will be the first domestic women's tournament organised by the BCCI since the pandemic. The tournament will consist of 37 teams that have been split into five elite groups and one plate group. Each of the elite groups will have six teams each while the plate group will have seven teams going head to head for a shot at the playoffs. Following local COVID-19 protocols, all players have been in quarantine since March 4. Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai will host the group stage games which begin on March 11.

The top teams of the five elite groups, along with the next two teams in terms of points will qualify directly for the quarterfinal stage. The third best side among the elite groups will go up against the winner of the plate group for a place in the quarterfinals. This match will take place on March 27 while the four quarterfinals will be played on March 29 and 30. The semi-finals will take place on April 1 followed by the final, which is on April 4. Pondicheery and Bihar have been placed in the Plate Group alongside Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Pondicherry Women - Ramya Maharajan Latha, R Karthikeyan, Subhiktsha Arul Kumar, Arthika Velmurugan, Soundharya Arumugam, Mugdha Vilas Joshi, Jayalakshmi Perumal, Buvaneswari Ponnaiyan, Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Daliparti Prem Satsangi, Radhika Pandian

Bihar Women - Soni Jitendra Kumari, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Rachana Jitendra Kumar, Srivastava Kumari, Sana Syed Saif Ali, Shruti Sanjay Gupta, Sonali Pradeep Priya, Vishalakshi Vivekanand Suman, Anshu Gupta, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, Beauty Madan Singh Kumari

Pondicherry Women - Mugdha Vilas Joshi, Daliparti Prem Satsangi, Radhika Pandian

Bihar Women - Sana Syed Saif Ali, Shruti Sanjay Gupta, Beauty Madan Singh Kumari

Wicketkeeper: Shruti Sanjay Gupta

Batswomen: Sana Syed Saif Ali, R Karthikeyan, Mughda Vilas Joshi, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari

Allrounders: Beauty Madan Singh Kumari, Dalipartiprem Satsangi

Bowlers: Radhika Pandian, Anshu Gupta, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, Sonali Pradeep Priya.

According to our PON-W vs BIH-W match prediction, the Pondicherry Women will win this match.

Image Credits: Pondicherry Cricket Association website