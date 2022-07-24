Ponting Backs This MI Star To Play For Australia In T20 World Cup; 'Reminds Me Of Symonds'

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has backed Tim David to play for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ponting said if he was a selector, he would include David in the squad because of his power-hitting ability. Ponting stated that David is the kind of player who could actually help Australia win the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November.

"If I was a selector, I would love to have someone like that in my team. If he's playing or not, just to have that sort of striking power ability around, he's an out and out match-winner," Ponting said.

Ponting compares David to Andrew Symonds

Ponting also compared David to former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, saying that he reminds him a lot of the late cricketer. Symonds, according to Ponting, was also added to the Australian team in a similar fashion for the 2003 World Cup, which the Kangaroos won. Ponting said there is a chance that David may win the championship for Australia if he gets a chance as Symonds did in 2003.

"He's the sort of player that could actually win you a World Cup. He's not just the average run-of-the-mill guy that might just sneak into a squad. I mean, he actually reminds me a bit of someone like an Andrew Symonds back in the 2003 World Cup. You know if you get them in and you give him an opportunity they're a chance of winning a tournament for you. That's how I'd be looking at him right now. I know there are some other great world-quality players in the middle order for Australia. But probably none of them boasts the resume as good as Tim's over the last two years," Ponting said.

Ponting further lauded David's performance in T20 leagues across the world. Ponting said that David has been incredible in almost every tournament he has played in the past couple of years. Ponting said it was a little bit unlucky of him to not get enough opportunity at this year's Indian Premier League but appreciated the way he came back and performed towards the backend of the competition for Mumbai Indians.

Ponting stated that David is a very dangerous T20 player and Australian selectors should consider him for the upcoming World Cup.

"He's been incredible in almost every tournament that he's played around the world, the last 12 or 18 months. He was probably a little bit unlucky not to play more in the IPL this year to be honest, with the way that he started with Mumbai and then didn't come back until right near the end and played some match-winning knocks then. He's a very, very good, very dangerous T20 player that I'm sure the Australian selectors are thinking long and hard about for the World Cup in a couple of months time," Ponting concluded.

David represents Singapore at the international level although he has played most of his junior-level and club cricket in Australia. David's father was also a cricketer who played for the Singapore National Team. There have been talks of including David in the Australian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup because of his Australian roots, however, no concrete measures have been taken in that direction. It is unlikely that David will be included in the Australian T20 World Cup squad because the tournament is just a few months away.

