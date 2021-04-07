Ponting Fires A Fiery Speech Ahead Of IPL; Sets Ground Rules, Targets For Delhi Players

With the IPL 2021 inching closer, Delhi Capitals on Wednesday released an unseen footage of Ricky Ponting's fiery speech when the Head Coach met his players for the first time this season. Ponting, who is known for his power-packed dressing room speeches which were seen last season, set the ground rules straight in his first meeting with his squad. The former Australian skipper also welcomed the new additions to the squad ahead of IPL 2021 and showed faith in Rishabh Pant to carry the team along this year.

In the video shared by Delhi Capitals, Ponting said, "First year I was here, we finished last. The second year we finished third and last year we finished second. This is a different Delhi than it was years ago. The reason that it is, is because what you all guys have brought to the franchise." READ | IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan makes early prediction on winners, names two tough teams

"This is your team now. New skipper Rishabh, it's your team now. My coaching has a pretty simple basis. You turn up with the right attitude, you put in the effort, bring in the commitment and you care, then you're sweet with me. They are going to be team values of our over the next couple of months," he added.

'Last year is done'

Setting the ground rules straight away, Ponting asserted that the right attitude, commitment and caring are of utmost importance in his regime. Stating that players won't be allowed to play unless the conditions are fulfilled, the former Australian skipper added that the focus is on defeating Chennai in the first game and subsequently winning the title.

"If you haven't got the right attitude, you don't play. If the efforts not there, you turn up any day to train and there's no effort, you don't play. If you don't commit to what we're committing as a group, and commit to what you're trying to get out of every session, I can see it. You don't play... Every great team I've been around, that I have coached, played for have shown genuine care for each other. I don't care what happened last year, last year is done," Ponting said.

3ï¸âƒ£ Days to go for our first #IPL2021 game and we bring you the video you've been waiting for ðŸ“¹ðŸ’™@RickyPonting met the 2021 squad for the first time and his speech gave us goosebumps even while we recorded this ðŸ”¥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCAllAccess @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/7e1341uj1F — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 7, 2021

Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai. Led by a young Rishabh Pant this time, the squad boasts of some star players including the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin. The Delhi capitals team also acquired former Rajasthan captain Steven Smith in the recent auction and is likely to retain his number three spot in the playing XI.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai taking on Bangalore. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.