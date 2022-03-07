Former Australian cricket team captain Ricky Ponting gave an emotional tribute to Shane Warne on Monday after the latter sadly passed away on March 4.

According to Warne's management, the Australian leg-spinner passed away due to a 'suspected heart attack' at the age of just 52. In the statement issued by them, they added that Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he could not be revived.

Ricky Ponting gives moving tribute to Shane Warne

While speaking in an ICC video with former England women's cricketer Isa Guha, Ricky Ponting said, "Like I have said to a lot of the guys I have been talking to over the last couple of days, just how much I love him (Warne) I guess. I didn't say that to him, and I wish I did." Ponting, who was the captain of Australia for the latter part of Warne's extraordinary international career, said that the legendary leg-spinner was a fantastic teacher of the game and always helped youngsters.

"He was a teacher through his commentary and I've seen hundreds of photos over the last 24 hours of all the spinners he worked with. He helped Steve Smith in his younger days and Rashid Khan has been catching up with him - just imagine the conversations they would have had. So I feel it is now up to me whenever I get an opportunity to just let the world know what he was like and pass on some of the things I learnt from him."

Ponting then went on to add how shocked he was to hear of Warne's death from his wife as he added, "I woke up nice and early. I was getting the kids ready to go to netball, and Rianna (Ponting's wife) looked at her phone and told me the news about Warney. I grabbed the phone out of her hand to look at it, and I couldn't believe it, and it is still the same now. It was so raw to me I couldn't really speak, and every time I thought about him and our experiences and our journey together and I just got short for words."

However, the three-time World Cup-winning captain's emotional response did not end there as he added, "Even today I have had the TV on watching the tributes, but every time I hear his voice, I have to turn it off. It's been a tough couple of days, but it makes us a bit more aware of things I probably need to pay more attention to, and there is stuff there for all of us to learn."