Ponting Reckons Re-appointing Smith As Aussie Skipper Might Be An 'absolute Disaster'

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting reckons that appointing Steve Smith as the captain again would be an 'absolute disaster'. Ponting, who has been widely regarded as one of the best skippers, backed his comment by stating that it wouldn't 'sit well' with the public as the way Australians perceive Smith has changed since Sandpapergate. Presently, Tim Paine leads the team in Tests while Aaron Finch is in-charge of the limited-overs side.

Commenting on Cricket Australia's decision to keep captaincy open to Steve Smith after the 12-month ban, Ponting said, "If Cricket Australia had thought he would have never done it again, they would have put a black line through his name right from the start, but they’ve left that option open."

'Public sentiment has changed'

"The public sentiment certainly has changed, and that’ll be the interesting thing to see. It’ll be if the Australian public is willing to allow him to come back and be captain again, because if Cricket Australia made that announcement that he’s going to be captain and it didn’t sit well with the public, then it’ll be an absolute disaster," CA quoted Ponting.

Smith, along with then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, were involved in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 against South Africa at Newlands. Following the incident, Smith was stripped of the captaincy and handed a 12 month ban. Warner was also stripped of his position and along with a 12-month long ban, he was also banned from leading the side ever. Cameron Bancroft was handed a short 9-month ban. Smith & Warner returned to the national squad just in time to play the ICC 2019 World Cup.

As the IPL 2020 nears, Ricky Ponting also remarked that he looks forward to coach the Delhi Capitals against CSK skipper MS Dhoni. "When you travel around the world and you listen to cricket fans, they talk about Dhoni and his leadership and how calm he seems to be under pressure on the field. I’m looking forward to coaching against him now and making sure he doesn’t win any game off his own bat when Chennai play the Delhi Capitals," he said. The IPL franchise reached UAE on Sunday and will undergo mandatory 7-day quarantine now.

