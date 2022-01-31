Ponting Reveals He Was 'shocked' By Kohli's Exit As Test Skipper; Recalls Chat During IPL

Legendary Australia captain Rickey Ponting has expressed his views on the decision of Virat Kohli to hang up his boots as the Test skipper of the Indian cricket team, during his recent conversation with former England women’s cricketer Isha Guha. Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting revealed he was ‘really surprised’ to know that the most successful Test captain of India had called his time on the leadership role.

Kohli took the world by surprise on January 15, a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa, by announcing his decision to step down from the captaincy of India in the longest format of the game.

"I was shocked, but then I started thinking about other things, even my own time as captain. I have gone on record and said that I probably think I played a couple of years longer than I should have in hindsight. I think I might have been captain for a couple of years longer than I should have”, Ponting said on The ICC Review.

The former Aussie skipper also revealed the reason behind why he was surprised by recalling a conversation with Kohli in the first leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Ricky Ponting recalls chat with Virat Kohli during IPL 2021

Recalling the chat, Ponting said that Kohli was then talking about stepping down from the leadership role in white-ball cricket and also seemed passionate about leading in Test format. "He just loved and cherished that job and that post so much. Obviously, the Indian Test team had achieved a lot under his leadership. When I heard it, I was really, really surprised," Ponting added.

The 34-year-old Kohli stepped down as T20 captain of the national team in in November 2021 and was later relieved from the responsibility in the ODIs as well. However, his decision to step down from the role in Test format came as a surprise. Going by the stats, Kohli had won 40 out of 68 Test matches while leading India and is regarded as the most successful skipper of the Indian men's team in Tests.

Ricky Ponting on India's next Test captain

Meanwhile, Ponting also shed some light on who could step up and fill the enormous void left behind by Kohli. Citing players like Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul, the three-time world cup winning skipper said that there are a few names that will be thrown around. He also added that it would be up to BCCI to decide whether they want the same captain for all formats or go ahead with the split captaincy theory.

(Image: AP/BCCI)