Poonam Yadav Hits Back At Critics With 'Indian Players Are Mentally Strong' Claim

India Women were thrashed by Australia Women in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup by 85 runs earlier in March 2020. This led to criticism galore for the Indians losing in yet another World Cup final after having lost in the 2017 50-over World Cup final. Their temperament and mentality were questioned severely by fans.

Poonam Yadav opens up on India's loss to Australia in Women's T20 World Cup final

Now, India Women's star spinner Poonam Yadav who performed brilliantly in the Women's T20 World Cup. has opened up on the team's Women's T20 World Cup campaign. Poonam Yadav said that they didn't fall short. She added that they played good cricket throughout the tournament but didn’t play well in just one match. She further said that the team that played better that day won and added that in T20s, one over or one batter can change the game.

On being asked about India's defeats in World Cup finals, Poonam Yadav said that Indian players are mentally strong as they handle and survive difficult situations in their everyday lives. She added that in the Women's T20 World Cup final, everyone should have taken the responsibility of winning the game but they couldn’t.

India had a solid run in the Women's T20 World Cup where they won all the league matches and were the only team to do so. They were supposed to compete with England Women in the semi-final but the game was washed out due to rain and India Women progressed to the final courtesy their better league stage record.

Poonam Yadav was the star with the ball for India Women as she bagged 10 wickets in 5 matches, including her match-winning spell of 4/19 against Australia Women in the tournament opener. Poonam Yadav ended the tournament as the second leading wicket-taker behind Australia's Megan Schutt. Shafali Verma starred with the bat as she scored 163 runs in 5 games.

IMAGE COURTESY: POONAM YADAV INSTAGRAM