Poonam Yadav Says She Would Love To Roll Her Arm Over For This Champion IPL Side

Poonam Yadav had an outstanding ICC Women's T20 World Cup where she bamboozled the best batters with her leg-spin. She finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps in five matches and had played an integral role in India making it to the finals where they lost to the hosts as well as the reigning champions Australia. Meanwhile, Poonam has revealed which IPL team she would love to be a part of.

'Given a chance ...': Poonam Yadav

Recently a passionate cricket fan had asked Yadav which team would she wish to be a part of should there be a women's IPL to which the star leg-spinner replied by saying that if given a chance, she would love to roll her arm over for the three-time IPL winners Chennai Super King which is led by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, even the Chennai Super Kings were also impressed by the spin sensation's selection. Taking to the micro-blogging site, CSK wrote that lionesses are the real hunters.

Lionesses are the real hunters! Vaa vaa Manjal malarey! 😇🦁💛 https://t.co/s8rXupVm3Z — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2020

Coming back to CSK, they were supposed to face the defending champions in the tournament opener of the IPL 2020 that was scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

