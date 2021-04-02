Pope Claims Kohli Had Warned Him Of Turning Pitches As Eng Inched Towards Win In Chennai

Making a sensational claim nearly a month after the Test series against India, English batsman Ollie Pope has said that he was 'warned' by skipper Virat Kohli of turning pitches during the first Test of the series when the visitors were cruising towards victory. Following the first Test where India was defeated, Kohli & Co. staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the series 3-1.

Recalling England's victory in the first Test, Pope said that during the second innings of the game, skipper Virat Kohli had come up to him and warned that this would be the 'last of flat wickets'. In the first innings of the game, England had posted a mammoth total of 578 runs riding on Joe Root's double century.

"In the second innings the pitch started spinning quite a lot. I remember standing at the non-striker's end and Kohli came up to me and said 'this is the last of the flat wickets'. At that point I knew it was probably going to be quite a challenging rest of the series from a batting point of view," said Ollie Pope during Surrey's pre-season media day at the Oval. READ | Chris Silverwood reveals how home Test series against India will benefit England in Ashes

Noise over turning pitches

Pertinently, after the heroics in the first Test, the visiting batsmen failed miserably throughout the Test series. England only managed to cross the 200-run mark just once in the next seven innings. Pope also threw light on the difficulty faced by English batsmen against the Indian spin duo of Ashwin and Axar Patel.

"Chatting to the more experienced guys like Joe Root and Ben Stokes, those guys were pretty much saying exactly the same: these are the toughest conditions they've played in. If those guys are saying it as well, you know how challenging it is," Pope said. The English batsman also took a subtle dig at Team India as he remarked that the visitor's had forced the Men in Blue to change their 'gameplan' after a victory in the first Test at Chennai.

Claiming credit for forcing India to resort to turning pitches, Pope said, "I'm not saying [India] felt they had to produce those wickets, but the fact they've gone away from their flat wickets for three days, then spin on day four and five, which is generally the theme out there, it was quite a compliment to us in how we went about our business and a compliment to our bowlers."

"That shot us in the foot a little bit but it's a good compliment to us as a team because they obviously felt they had to change their gameplan," he added.

The gutsy comeback drew global attention as several veterans and members of the cricket fraternity, undermined India's success by blaming it on 'poor' pitches which offered spinners assistance. India's Test series win had sparked a massive debate over the pitch preparations after which several Team India players, including Rohit Sharma, defended themselves by claiming that the pitch conditions were an important aspect of home conditions and each team prepares the wicket to suit their playing style.