Post BCCI Stint, Sourav Ganguly To Contest CAB President Election To Be Held On Oct 31

In the latest development, outgoing BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that he would contest the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president election. This news comes amid reports that Ganguly was not getting a second term as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The former India captain is set to be replaced as board president by 1983 World Cup winning-team member Roger Binny in the apex body's upcoming AGM (Annual General Meeting).

Ganguly reportedly wanted to continue as the BCCI President but he was informed that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the board president. A BCCI source revealed that Ganguly was offered the position of IPL Chairman. However, the former Indian captain refused to accept the offer.

Ganguly first got into cricket administration as a secretary under Jagmohan Dalmiya at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), before heading the state body after the veteran's death in September 2015.

Ganguly reveals decision to contest CAB presidential election

After failing to receive a second consecutive term as BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly told Republic Bangla that he would now be contesting for the post of CAB president. "We have an election (CAB). I will be contesting for the President's post. This is all I can say," said Ganguly.

Did BCCI refuse to give Sourav Ganguly a second term?

According to a BCCI official, Sourav Ganguly was keen to continue as BCCI President but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president. "Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," the BCCI source told PTI.

Following the rumours that Ganguly was not given a second term as BCCI president, the former Indian captain himself spoke on the issue. "You can't play forever. You can't be an administrator forever, but it's been fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin," said Ganguly at an event of Bandhan Bank. "I will go for bigger things in future," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)