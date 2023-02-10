Pot Calling Kettle Black: Debunking Australian Media's Fake Narrative On Ravindra Jadeja

Star Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja made a thumping return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the India vs Australia 1st Test match in Nagpur. Alongside his stunning bowling, Jadeja also found himself in the reason for unfavorable reasons. As a viral video on the internet showed the allrounder applying something on his finger, the Australian media was quick to make allegations of ball tampering.

In the video, Jadeja received something from teammate Mohammed Siraj and was then seen applying and rubbing it on his left index finger. This caught the interest of Australian media and a former cricketer and triggered a massive debate on the same. Sharing the footage on social media, former Australian Test captain Tim Paine said, “interesting”. Even Michael Vaughan jumped in and question Jadeja on it. The narrative soon fizzled out as it was revealed Jadeja was applying ointment on his sore fingers and even the match referee was looped in. It was a tired excuse by the Australian media to put allegations on an international cricketer without any proof when their team is being hammered by the Indian team in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This is especially interesting as present Australian players like Steve Smith and David Warner were guilty of ball tampering in the famous 'Sandpapergate' saga and were even banned by Cricket Australia.

BCCI opens on ball-tampering allegations against star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later shed its take on the incident. Speaking to PTI, a BCCI source revealed it was an “ointment for pain relief for the sore finger". This certainly comes as a blow to all the reports and claims made by the Australian media, who suggested Jadeja was tampering with the ball.

“No need for further discussion”

Meanwhile, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg took to his official Twitter handle to refute the claims made by the Australian media. “If you look closely, there is a cream on Siraj's hand which stood out clear as day on the TV. Jadeja applied it to his finger, at no stage did he put it on the ball. No need for further discussion,” Hogg tweeted.

Ravindra Jadeja takes fifer on return to international cricket

The controversy took over social media after Jadeja registered figures of 5/47 in 22 overs in Australia’s first batting innings. This was the first international match for Jadeja after a five-month-long injury lay-off. Jadeja suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 and had to undergo a surgery.

In the second innings of the match, Jadeja contributed with the bat in a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket stand with captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit was dismissed on the individual score of 120 runs in 212 balls. Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, Jadeja is approaching his half-century.