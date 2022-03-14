Potential Blow For Lucknow Super Giants As England Star Could Miss IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants will be sweating over the possibility of England pacer Mark Wood's availability for IPL 2022 following his latest during the ongoing West Indies vs England Test series. Mark Wood's elbow injury ruled him out of the final three days of the Antigua Test. The England pacer was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 Crores during the IPL 2022 Mega auction.

West Indies vs England: About Mark Wood injury

As per the Skysports report, Mark Wood was forced off with a sore right elbow during West Indies' first innings. He was unable to play any part in the remainder of the opening Test of the three-match series, which ended in a draw. As per the report the 32-year-old attempted to bowl in the nets before play began on the final day, but he struggled with acute pain and was restricted to a handful of deliveries.

England's interim coach Paul Collingwood while speaking about Mark Wood injury said, "He is sore. We are going to get to Barbados, have a look at him and see what he is going to be like for the rest of the series. A scan is the sensible option, there is an impingement there so I'm sure we will have further investigations. But he's not bowled in the second innings so you would say it is unlikely."

Will Mark Wood play IPL 2022

While there is no news about how long he will be sidelined due to injury the current injury has raised some serious doubts over his IPL 2022 participation. While it remains to see if Wood will be officially missing the IPL 2022, a couple of England cricketers has already backed doubt of the tournament. Gujarat Titans Jason Roy and Kolkata Knight Riders Alex Hales have both cited bio-bubble fatigues for deciding to pull out of the league.

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants squad

The Lucknow Super Giants will look to start their IPL campaign on a high; this will be the first-ever IPL edition the franchise take part in after being inducted to the league. The team retained KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis going into auctions and strengthened their lineup with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, and Avesh Khan among others.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.