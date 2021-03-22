PP Vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar T20 League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
The Patna Pilots will take on the Bhagalpur Bulls in the 6th match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 22, 2021. Here is our PP vs BB Dream11 prediction, PP vs BB Dream11 team and PP vs BB Dream11 top picks. The PP vs BB live game is set to be a crucial one in the context of the tournament.
The inaugural edition of the Bihar Cricket League will see the Bhagalpur Bulls, Darbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators, Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots take on each other once each as they aim to end the group stages of the tournament in the top four. The group stage games will be followed by two semi-finals and the final, which will take place on March 26. The PP vs BB live match, along with the rest of the tournament, will be telecast live in India on the EuroSport channel.
The Patna Pilots' Bihar Cricket League 2021 campaign has gotten off to a slow start. The side lost their first - and so far only - game at the tournament to the Angika Avengers by 6 wickets and are in 4th place on the table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.067. Meanwhile, the Bhagalpur Bulls are in 2nd place on the table with one win and one loss from their two games so far. The Bulls lost their first game to the Darbhanga Diamonds but will be coming into this encounter with a 7-wicket win over the Gaya Gladiators.
Patna Pilots - Vijay Kumar Bharti, Shaseem Rathore, Mangal Kumar Mahrour (c), Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Samar Quadri, Sraman Nigrodh (wk), Rashmikant Ranjan, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Pawan Kumar
Bhagalpur Bulls - Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Vikash Ranjan (w), Prashant Srivastava, MD Rahmatullah (c), Aspaq Ahmad, Harsh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Prashant Singh, Rishav Raj, Shashi Shekhar
Patna Pilots - Sakibul Gani, Khalid, Shaseem Rathore
Bhagalpur Bulls - MD Rahmatullah, Shashi Shekhar, Ankit Singh
Wicketkeeper: Vikash Ranjan
Batsmen: Ankit Singh, Sakibul Gani (VC), MD Rahmatullah, Akash Raj
Allrounders: Shashi Shekhar, Prashant Srivastava, Shaseem Rathore (C)
Bowlers: Khalid, Prashant Singh, Harsh Kumar
According to our PP vs BB match prediction, the Bhagalpur Bulls will win this match.
Note: The PP vs BB Dream11 prediction and PP vs BB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PP vs BB Dream11 team and PP vs BB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
