PP Vs DD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Bihar T20 League 2021 Final

The Patna Pilots will take on the Darbhanga Diamonds in the final match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM from the Urja Stadium, Patna on March 26, 2021. Here is our PP vs DD Dream11 prediction, PP vs DD Dream11 team and PP vs DD Dream11 top picks.

PP vs DD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Angika Avengers' dominant run at the Bihar T20 League 2021 came to an end after they were defeated by a resurgent Patna Pilots side in the 1st semi-final of the tournament on March 25. Despite finishing in fourth place on the points table with just two wins out of four in the group stages, the Patna Pilots made a great recovery to bring down to the table toppers and become the first team into the final. Sakibul Gani and Sraman Nigrodh — 5th and 8th on the 'Most Runs' leaderboards — have been the best batters for the team while Samar Quadri has been the best bowler.

Meanwhile, the Darbhanga Diamonds will depend on a strong team consisting of Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar and Kumar Rajnish — 1st, 7th and 10th in the 'Most Runs' category respectively — and Vipul Krishna, Shabbir Khan and Imtiaz Alam — the 2nd, 3rd and 6th highest wicket-takers in the tournament, as they come into this final. Having finished the group stages in second place on the points table and defeated the Bhagalpur Bulls by 7 wickets in the semi-final, the Diamonds will be the favourites to win this match. The last game between the two sides, a group stage match, ended with the Diamonds defeating the Pilots by just one run, setting up an exciting finals clash on Friday.

PP vs DD playing 11 prediction

Patna Pilots - Vijay Kumar Bharti, Shaseem Rathore, Mangal Kumar Mahrour (c), Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Samar Quadri, Sraman Nigrodh (wk), Rashmikant Ranjan, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Pawan Kumar

Darbhanga Diamonds - Indrajit Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Kundan Sharma, Shabbir Khan, Paramjeet Singh, Vipul Krishna

PP vs DD Key Players

Patna Pilots - Sakibul Gani, Sraman Nigrodh, Samar Quadri

Darbhanga Diamonds - Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish

PP vs DD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Bipin Saurabh (C)

Batsmen: Sakibul Gani, Sraman Nigrodh, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar (VC)

Allrounders: Shaseem Rathore, Shabbir Khan

Bowlers: Imtiaz Alam, Samar Quadri, Vipul Krishna, Shabbir Khan

PP vs DD match prediction

According to our PP vs DD match prediction, the Darbhanga Diamonds will win this match.

Note: The PP vs DD Dream11 prediction and PP vs DD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PP vs DD Dream11 team and PP vs DD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Patna Pilots Instagram