PP Vs DD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar T20 League 2021 Match Preview

The Patna Pilots will take on the Darbhanga Diamonds in the 7th match of the inaugural edition of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The PP vs DD live match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Here is our PP vs DD Dream11 prediction, PP vs DD Dream11 team and PP vs DD Dream11 top picks. The PP vs DD live telecast will be on EuroSport.

PP vs DD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

In the quick group stage rounds of the Bihar T20 League, the Patna Pilots will go up against the Darbhanga Diamonds in order to secure their place in the playoffs beginning on March 25. The Pilots had a slow start to their campaign, going down by 6 wickets to the table-toppers, the Angika Avengers in their first game. However, they recovered well, defeating the Bhagalpur Bulls in their last game, to put themselves at the 4th place on the table with two points.

Sakibul Gani and Shaseem Rathore - at No.4 and No.10 respectively on the 'Most Runs' leaderboards - have been the most consistent batters for the side, while Samar Quadri has been their best bowler. With two wins from three matches, the Darbhanga Diamonds are sure to make it to the playoffs even with a loss in this game. The team won their first fixture against the Bhagalpur Bulls by 6 wickets but went down to the dominant Angika Avengers in the next game.

They will come into this game with a win over the Gaya Gladiators and are at the 2nd place on the table with 4 points. Playing their last group stage match, the Darbhanga Diamonds dominate the charts, with Bipin Saurabh at No.1, Kumar Rajnish at No. 6 and Babul Kumar at No.8 in the 'Most Runs' category and Vipul Krishna and Shabbir Khan at No.2 and 3 in the 'Most Wickets' category for the tournament.

PP vs DD playing 11 prediction

Patna Pilots - Vijay Kumar Bharti, Shaseem Rathore, Mangal Kumar Mahrour (c), Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Samar Quadri, Sraman Nigrodh (wk), Rashmikant Ranjan, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Pawan Kumar\.

Darbhanga Diamonds - Indrajit Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Kundan Sharma, Shabbir Khan, Paramjeet Singh, Vipul Krishna.

PP vs DD Key Players as per PP vs DD playing 11

Patna Pilots - Sakibul Gani, Samar Quadri, Shaseem Rathore

Darbhanga Diamonds - Bipin Saurabh, Kumar Rajnish, Vipul Krishna

PP vs DD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Bipin Saurabh

Batsmen: Sakibul Gani (VC), Akash Raj, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar

Allrounders: Shaseem Rathore (C), Shabbir Khan

Bowlers: Khalid, Samar Quadri, Vipul Krishna, Paramjeet Singh

PP vs DD match prediction

According to our PP vs DD match prediction, the Darbhanga Diamonds will win this match.

Note: The PP vs DD Dream11 prediction and PP vs DD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PP vs DD Dream11 team and PP vs DD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Patna Pilots Instagram