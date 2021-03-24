PP Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar T20 League 2021 Match Preview

The Patna Pilots will take on the Gaya Gladiators in the last group stage match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The PP vs GG live match will begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 24. Here is our PP vs GG Dream11 prediction, PP vs GG Dream11 team and PP vs GG Dream11 top picks. The PP vs GG live match will be telecast on EuroSport.

PP vs GG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The two last-placed teams of the Bihar T20 League, the Patna Pilots and the Gaya Gladiators, will fight it out for a spot in the playoffs as they clash in the last group stage match of the tournament. Having won just one game of the three that they have played so far, the Pilots are in 4th place on the table with 2 points. A win in this game will guarantee them a semi-final spot. At No.5 and No.8 respectively on the 'Most Runs' leaderboards, Sakibul Gani and Sraman Nigrodh have been the most consistent batters for the side, while Samar Quadri has been their best bowler.

Meanwhile, this will be the last chance for the winless Gaya Gladiators to get some points to their name. With zero points and a net run rate of -2.938, it may be too late for the team to try and make their way into the top 4, even with a win in this game. The Gladiators will put all their faith in Piyush Singh and Rajesh Singh - currently the No.9 and No.13 batsmen in the tournament. They will also hope for skipper Sachin Kumar - No.10 in the 'Most wickets' count in the tournament - to come through with the ball so they can end the tournament with at least one win.

PP vs GG playing 11 prediction

Patna Pilots - Vijay Kumar Bharti, Shaseem Rathore, Mangal Kumar Mahrour (c), Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Samar Quadri, Sraman Nigrodh (wk), Rashmikant Ranjan, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Pawan Kumar.

Gaya Gladiators - Sidhant Vijay, Piyush Singh, Harish Kumar, Sachin Kumar (c), Vikash Yadav (wk), Rajesh Singh, Rishav Rakesh, Suraj Rathod, Vikas Patel, Apurva Anand, Saqib Hussain.

PP vs GG Key Players

Patna Pilots - Sakibul Gani, Samar Quadri, Shaseem Rathore

Gaya Gladiators - Piyush Singh, Rajesh Singh, Sachin Kumar

PP vs GG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sraman Nigrodh

Batsmen: Sakibul Gani (VC), Akash Raj, Piyush Singh, Rajesh Singh

Allrounders: Shaseem Rathore (C), Sachin Kumar, Harish Kumar

Bowlers: Khalid, Samar Quadri, Saqib Hussain

PP vs GG match prediction

According to our PP vs GG match prediction, the Patna Pilots will win this match.

Note: The PP vs GG Dream11 prediction and PP vs GG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PP vs GG Dream11 team and PP vs GG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

