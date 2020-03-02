PPT Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ECS Alicante T10 Match Details

Pinatar Pirates C.C. will face Intellectuals in Match 2 of the European Cricket Series Alicante, 2020. The PPT vs INT live match will be played at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante on Monday, March 2 at 4:30 PM IST. Let us take a look at the PPT vs INT Dream11 prediction, PPT vs INT Dream11 team, PPT vs INT match prediction and PPT vs INT playing 11 for the PPT vs INT live match.

PPT vs INT Dream11 prediction: Squads which will make the PPT vs INT Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the PPT vs INT playing 11 will be formed -

PPT vs INT Dream11 prediction - Pinatar Pirates C.C.:

Rahul Maini, Gopi Singh, Santosh Rai, Kuldeep Lal, Lovejit Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Sukhi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Dillpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Javed Iqbal, Vikash Singh, and Harwinderdeep Singh.

PPT vs INT Dream11 prediction - Intellectuals:

Umair Akram, Sadeem Muhammad, Laurence McGarry, Noman Ahmad, Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve, Husnain Akram, I. Baig, Hassan Askari, Joe Brown, Usman Mirza, Atle Barlaup, Aslam Dogar, Nadeem Muhammad, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, and Hafiz Abid.

PPT vs INT Dream11 team: PPT vs INT Dream11 prediction

Here is the PPT vs INT Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Laurence McGarry, Sukhpal Singh

Batsmen: Sadeem Muhammad (captain), Umair Akram, Gopi Singh

All-Rounders: Christopher Horne, Gulshan Kumar (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Usman Mirza, Atle Barlaup, Balwant Singh, Kulwant Singh

Please keep in mind that the PPT vs INT Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The PPT vs INT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

PPT vs INT Dream11 prediction: PPT vs INT match prediction

Since this is only the second game of the tournament, not much can be accurately predicted about the individual players. Some of the players to watch out from the Pirates C.C. are Sukhpal Singh and Gulshan Kumar. From the Intellectuals, strong performances can be expected from Sadeem Muhammad and Atle Barlaup.

The PPT vs INT live match can be expected to be won by Pinatar Pirates C.C., according to our PPT vs INT match prediction.

PPT vs INT Live

The Pinatar Pirates C.C. vs Intellectuals match can be live-streamed on the official website of European Cricket Network. In India, it can also be live streamed on FanCode.

