PPT Vs INT Live Score, Where To Watch Alicante T10 In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Pinatar Pirates C.C. will face Intellectuals in Match 2 of the European Cricket Series T10, 2020 on Monday, March 2 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The PPT vs INT live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming PPT vs INT live match including the PPT vs INT live streaming updates, PPT vs INT live score, PPT vs INT live telecast in India and other Alicante T10 match details.

PPT vs INT live streaming details: Where to watch PPT vs INT live match in India?

On television, there will be no scheduled PPT vs INT live telecast in India. On the internet, PPT vs INT live streaming is available on Fancode and ECN's official website. The PPT vs INT live score can be followed on European Cricket's official pages and social media websites with there being no PPT vs INT live telecast in India.

PPT vs INT live streaming: PPT vs INT live score to be influenced by pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas ground is good for the fast bowlers but the length of the match is too short for the pitch to have any considerable effect on the game of the players or the outcome. Statistically, the teams chasing have not been able to chase well at this ground. According to AccuWeather, Alicante will see a high temperature of 22-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 8-degree Celcius. A good amount of rain is predicted during the PPT vs INT live match.

PPT vs INT live match: PPT vs INT live score - Preview

Since this is only the second game of the Alicante T10 tournament, not much can be accurately predicted about the individual players. Some of the players to watch out from the Pirates C.C. are Sukhpal Singh and Gulshan Kumar. From the Intellectuals, strong performances can be expected from Sadeem Muhammad and Atle Barlaup.

The PPT vs INT live match can be expected to be won by Pinatar Pirates C.C., according to our PPT vs INT live match prediction.

