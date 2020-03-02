PPT Vs LAM Live Score, Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Alicante T10 Game Preview

Pinatar Pirates C.C. will face La Manga C.C. in match four of the European Cricket Series T10, 2020 on Monday, March 2 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The PPT vs LAM live match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming PPT vs LAM live match including the PPT vs LAM live streaming, PPT vs LAM live score, PPT cs LAM live telecast in India and other Alicante T10 match details.

PPT vs LAM live streaming details: Where to watch PPT vs LAM live match in India?

On television, there will be no scheduled PPT vs LAM live telecast in India. On the internet, PPT vs LAM live streaming is available on FanCode and ECN's official website for the PPT vs LAM live match. The PPT vs LAM live score can be followed on the European Cricket's offcial website or social media pages.

PPT vs LAM live streaming: PPT vs LAM live match - Pitch and Weather report

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas ground is good for the fast bowlers but the length of the match is too short for the pitch to have any considerable effect on the game of the players or the outcome. Statistically, the teams chasing have not been able to chase well at this ground. According to AccuWeather, Alicante will see a high temperature of 22 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 8 degrees Celcius. A good amount of rain is predicted during the PPT vs LAM live match.

PPT vs LAM live match: PPT vs LAM live score - preview

Since this is only the fourth game of the tournament, not much can be accurately predicted about the individual players. Some of the players to watch out from the Pirates C.C. are Sukhpal Singh and Gulshan Kumar. From the La Manga C.C., strong performances can be expected from Adam Alger and Keiran Wood.

The PPT vs LAM live match can be expected to be won by Pinatar Pirates C.C.

