PPT Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

The 8th match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Pinatar Pirates vs Levante. The PPT vs LEV live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain on March 3. The PPT vs LEV live match will start at 8:30 PM IST. Here is our PPT vs LEV Dream11 team, PPT vs LEV Dream11 prediction, PPT vs LEV match prediction, PPT vs LEV playing 11 that will bring you the best PPT vs LEV live match results.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

PPT vs LEV Dream11 Prediction: PPT vs LEV live match preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Pinatar Pirates are placed at the top of the points table with two defeats from their three matches. Meanwhile, Levante are yet to play a game and their match-up against Pinatar Pirates is their first of the tournament.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

PPT vs LEV Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PPT vs LEV playing 11

Here are squads from which the PPT vs LEV playing 11 and PPT vs LEV Dream11 team will be formed -

PPT vs LEV Dream11 Prediction: PPT Squad - Gopi Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Lovejit Singh, Santosh Rai, Vikash Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini.

PPT vs LEV Dream11 Prediction: LEV Squad - Asad Raza, Furqan Sahi, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Faiz Bhat, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Tariq Afridi, Zain Ellahi, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Peter West, Qasim Abbas, Sam Collins.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

PPT vs LEV Dream11 prediction: PPT vs LEV Dream11 team

Here is the PPT vs LEV Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Sukhpal Singh

All-rounder – Azhar Abbas (vc), Gulshan Kumar

Batsmen – Graham Hunt (c), Gopi Singh, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Jassie Jagdeep Singh

Bowlers – Qasim Abbas, Faiz Bhat, Peter West, Balwant Singh

PPT vs LEV Dream11 prediction: PPT vs LEV match prediction

Pinatar Pirates start off as favourites to win the PPT vs LEV live match as per the PPT vs LEV match prediction.

Please note that the above PPT vs LEV Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The PPT vs LEV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand