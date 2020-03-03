PPT Vs LEV Live Score, Pitch & Weather Report, And Alicante T10 Match Preview

The eighth match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Pinatar Pirates and Levante. The PPT vs LEV live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain. The PPT vs LEV live match is scheduled for March 3 and will start at 8:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at PPT vs LEV live streaming details along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

PPT vs LEV Live Score: Match Preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Pinatar Pirates are placed at the top of the points table with two wins from their three matches. Meanwhile, Levante are yet to play a game and their match-up against Pinatar Pirates is their first of the tournament.

PPT vs LEV Live Score: Squad Updates

PPT vs LEV Live Score: Pinatar Pirates Squad

Gopi Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Lovejit Singh, Santosh Rai, Vikash Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini.

PPT vs LEV Live Score: Levante Squad

Asad Raza, Furqan Sahi, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Faiz Bhat, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Tariq Afridi, Zain Ellahi, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Peter West, Qasim Abbas, Sam Collins.

PPT vs LEV Live Telecast in India and PPT vs LEV Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 3 and the PPT vs LEV live match will commence at 8:30 PM IST. In India, the PPT vs LEV live streaming can be done on FanCode. Fans can also catch the PPT vs LEV live streaming on ecn.cricket. For PPT vs LEV live score and updates, visit European Cricket’s official social media pages. There is no PPT vs LEV live telecast in India.

PPT vs LEV Live Score: Weather Report

The weather conditions suggests no possibility of rainfall during match-time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 21°C.

PPT vs LEV Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club generally favours the pacers. Since the ground is hosting four matches in a day and the PPT vs LEV game is the fourth one, the pitch might slow down a bit and become good for batting. Considering past records at the venue, batting first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss here.

