PPT Vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Pinatar Pirates will take on Sporting Alfas C.C. in the 1st game of the Dream11 ECS-Alicante T10 League 2020 on Monday, March 2. The PPT vs SPA live match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. It will be played at 2:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction, the PPT vs SPA match prediction and PPT vs SPA Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the PPT vs SPA live match details.

Sporting Alfas C.C possess a strong batting line up with the likes of Faran Afzal, Mark Perman and Simon Barter within their ranks who are in great form with the bat. They also have lethal bowlers in the form of Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain and Hamza Kayani who have been in some good form. They would like to win the opening fixture and get their campaign off to a good start in the PPT vs SPA live match.

On the other hand, Pinatar Pirates have a great squad with a blend of experienced and young players. Gopi Singh, Santosh Rai and J Jagdeep Singh will be the batsmen to look out for. Balwant Singh and Kulwant Singh will lead their bowling attack in the PPT vs SPA live match.

Let's take a look at the squads and PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction.

PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction: Squads from which the PPT vs SPA playing 11 will be formed

Here are the squads from which the PPT vs SPA playing 11 will be formed -

PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction: Pinatar Pirates Squads

Rahul Maini, Sukhi Singh (Wicket-keeper), Gopi Singh, Santosh Rai, Kuldeep Lal, Lovejit Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Javed Iqbal, Vikash Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh

PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction: Sporting Alfas C.C. Squad

Faran Afzal (Captain), Antonio Brown (Wicket-keeper), Simon Barter, Christian Munoz, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Hamza Kayani, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Kieran Perman, Jack Perman, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Antonio Brown, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard

PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction: PPT vs SPA Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Antonio Brown, Sukhpal Singh

Batsmen: Christian Munoz (Vice-captain), Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Santosh Rai (Captain)

Bowlers: Jamshaid Ahmad, Jack Perman, Kulwant Singh, Hamza Kayani

All-Rounder: Gulshan Kumar, Faran Afzal

PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction: PPT vs SPA match prediction

Sporting Alfas C.C start off as favourites to win in our PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our PPT vs SPA Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our PPT vs SPA Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE