PPT Vs SPA Live Score, Pitch And Weather Report And Alicante T10 Match Preview

Pinatar Pirates will take on Sporting Alfas C.C. in the 1st game of the Dream11 ECS-Alicante T10 League 2020 on Monday, March 2. The PPT vs SPA live match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The PPT vs SPA live match will be played at 2:30 PM (IST). Although there will be no PPT vs SPA live telecast in India, here are all the details regarding the PPT vs SPA live score, PPT vs SPA live streaming and other Alicante T10 PPT vs SPA live match details.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Plays Far Better When Riled Up By Or Against Opponents: Gautam Gambhir

PPT vs SPA live streaming, PPT vs SPA live telecast in India and PPT vs SPA live score

Viewers can watch the PPT vs SPA live streaming on FanCode. You can also catch the PPT vs SPA live streaming on ecn.cricket. You can catch all the PPT vs SPA live score on European Cricket's official social media pages. There is no PPL vs SPA live telecast in India.

PPT vs SPA live match: Pitch Report

The wind at the venue is going to help the fast bowlers and they will purchase movement from the track. The team batting first has won a majority of the games here. So, the team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the total.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Bravo To Promote Sharjah Cricket Stadium's First Ind Vs Pak Match In 20 Years

PPT vs SPA live match: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the wind will blow at a rate of 33 to 44 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 9 and 23 Degree Celsius. There are chances of rain with a 60% probability.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar Are Equally My Favourite Cricketers: Satya Nadella

PPT vs SPA live match: Match Preview

Sporting Alfas C.C possess a strong batting line up with the likes of Faran Afzal, Mark Perman and Simon Barter within their ranks who are in great form with the bat. They also have lethal bowlers in the form of Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain and Hamza Kayani who have been in some good form. They would like to win the opening fixture and get their campaign off to a good start.

On the other hand, Pinatar Pirates have a great squad with a blend of experienced and young players. Gopi Singh, Santosh Rai and J Jagdeep Singh will be the batsmen to look out for. Balwant Singh and Kulwant Singh will lead their bowling attack.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Excites Fans By Driving Pitch Roller Around JSCA Complex In Ranchi Prior To IPL

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE