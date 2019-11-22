PR Vs JOZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match News

Jozi Stars will go head to head against Paarl Rocks in Match 13 of the Mzansi Super League 2019 at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, November 22. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST. Jozi Stars are placed on the last position of the points table with neither any win nor any points so far. On the other hand, the Rocks are placed on the fourth position with seven points. They have registered a win, a loss and a match was abandoned due to rain in the three matches they have played so far.

Also Read | IPL Auction: 3 Teams Likely To Bid The Highest For KKR Batsman Joe Denly

PR vs JOZ Dream11: Previous clashes and top picks

In their last encounter, Jozi Stars registered a nine-wicket loss against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. Batting first, the Stars collapsed to a mere total of 108 runs in 18.5 overs. Skipper Temba Bavuma top-scored with a 31-ball 27 for the Stars. The Giants cruised past the target in 9.1 overs with the loss of a single wicket. Duanne Olivier picked the lone wicket for Stars. Meanwhile, the Rocks recorded an eight-wicket loss against Tshwane Spartans in their previous clash. Batting first, Rocks posted a total of 185 runs with the loss of six wickets. James Vince top-scored with a 53-ball 86 and opening batsman Henry Davids scored a 24-ball 30 for the Rocks. In their run-chase, the Spartans cruised past the score in 19.1 overs with the loss of two wickets. Kerwin Mungroo and Tabraiz Shamsi picked a wicket each for the losing side.

🎶🥁🎺🎷🎵



The one thing that always stands out at St George's Park is the atmosphere the band creates❗️ #MSLT20 #GiantsVBlitz pic.twitter.com/Pn2W5OVc8f — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 20, 2019

Also Read | CCC Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Teams, Preview And Other Details

PR vs JOZ squads

Paarl Rocks: Faf du Plessis (C), Henry Davids, James Vince, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Cameron Delport, Kerwin Mungroo, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Verreynne, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sibonelo Makhanya, and Thando Ntini.

Jozi Stars: Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Lizaad Williams.

Also Read | Art Of Spin Bowling Is Dying In India, Feels Murali Kartik

PR vs JOZ Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: M Mosehle

Batsmen: R Hendricks, T Bavuma, F du Plessis (captain), J Vince

All-rounders: D Christian (vice-captain), I Udana, D Pretorius

Bowlers: K Rabada, T Shamsi, B Fortuin

Also Read | CSK Retained Players: 20 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction