PR Vs NMG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Paarl Rocks take on Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the 28th match of the Mzansi Super League on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. The match commences at 1:30 PM (IST).
The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are at the top of the Mzansi Super League table, having won 6 of their 9 games so far. They come into the fixture, having defeated Cape Town Blitz by 11 runs in the last game. Paarl Rocks are second on the points table with 5 wins in 9 games. They come into the game having lost their last one to Durban Heat.
Ben Dunk is the second-highest run-getter in MSL 2019 and should be an automatic pick in the side. James Vince, Delport and JJ Smuts have enjoyed a good season with the bat, all scoring more than 200 runs in the tournament so far. Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi and Junior Dala are amongst the top 5 wicket-takers in the MSL 2019.
Ben Dunk and Faf du Plessis will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
