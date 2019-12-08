PR Vs NMG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Paarl Rocks take on Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the 28th match of the Mzansi Super League on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. The match commences at 1:30 PM (IST).

PR vs NMG Preview

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are at the top of the Mzansi Super League table, having won 6 of their 9 games so far. They come into the fixture, having defeated Cape Town Blitz by 11 runs in the last game. Paarl Rocks are second on the points table with 5 wins in 9 games. They come into the game having lost their last one to Durban Heat.

PR vs NMG Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

PR vs NMG Probable Playing XIs

PR: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Kyle Verreynne, Sibonelo Makhanya, Isuru Udana, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius.

NMG: Matthew Breetzke, Ben Dunk, JJ Smuts, Heino Kuhn, Ryan ten Doeschate, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Imran Thair, Akhona Mnyaka

PR vs NMG Dream11 Top Picks

Ben Dunk is the second-highest run-getter in MSL 2019 and should be an automatic pick in the side. James Vince, Delport and JJ Smuts have enjoyed a good season with the bat, all scoring more than 200 runs in the tournament so far. Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi and Junior Dala are amongst the top 5 wicket-takers in the MSL 2019.

PR vs NMG Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Ben Dunk and Faf du Plessis will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PR vs NMG Dream11 Team

Keeper – Heino Kuhn

– Heino Kuhn Batters – JJ Smuts, Ben Dunk, Faf du Plessis, James Vince

– JJ Smuts, Ben Dunk, Faf du Plessis, James Vince All-Rounders - Chris Morris, Isuru Udana

- Chris Morris, Isuru Udana Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi

PR vs NMG Dream11 Prediction

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are likely to defeat the Paarl Rocks.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

