PR Vs TST Dream11 MSL 2019 Final Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Paarl Rocks will square off against Tshwane Spartans in the final of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2019. The match will be played on Monday, December 16 at Boland Park, Paarl. It will commence at 9:00 PM (IST).

The Rocks have been sensational throughout the tournament, having finished as the table-toppers in the group league with 6 wins, 3 losses and 1 no result from the 10 games they played. Rocks have the home advantage in the final but the Spartans will be high on confidence as the latter beat the former in both the league games.

On the other hand, Tshwane Spartans have also won 6 games, lost 3 and one game ended in no result. However, they are only behind the Rocks on net run-rate. They beat Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the Eliminator to book a place in the final. Undoubtedly, the best two teams of the league are deservedly playing the final and both the teams would want to etch their names in history books by winning the title. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

PR vs TST Squads

Paarl Rocks Squad: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Mangaliso Mosehle (Wicketkeeper), Isuru Udana, Henry Davids, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Cameron Delport, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini

Tshwane Spartans: Quinton de Kock (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Aviwe Mgijima, Liam Livingstone, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Janneman Malan, David Bedingham, Khwezi Gumede

PR vs TST Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: AB de Villiers (Captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Asif Ali

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Curran

Paarl Rocks are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

