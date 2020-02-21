Pragyan Ojha Retires: Veteran Spinner Denies Selection Snub As He Bids Adieu To The Game

Pragyan Ojha made it clear that he did not bid adieu from the game because he was not in the scheme of things of the selectors and that whenever he had got an opportunity, he grabbed it with both hands and utilized it to the best of his abilities during an exclusive interview to Republic TV. Ojha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday by taking to the micro-blogging site and also sharing a letter of thanks as well.

READ: Pragyan Ojha announces retirement from all forms of cricket; pens letter of thanks

READ: NZ vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle roasts India for selecting Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha

Pragyan Ojha on his retirement

'' I would like to thank everyone who has been a constant support to me and this journey was a very special one and I thought this is the right time that I move on'', said Pragyan Ojha.

The 33-year-old also mentioned that he had last represented India back in 2013 and after that, he was a constant member with the domestic side (Hyderabad, Bengal, and Bihar). Meanwhile, the veteran spinner also said that he has not decided what he is going to do next but the reason why he was firm with his decision to announce his retirement from the game was to give opportunities to youngsters who can fulfill their dream of representing the country.

'I made the most of my opportunities': Ojha

When asked whether the Hyderabad cricketer had called it a day because he was not getting opportunities at the highest level for a long time, Ojha said that he had always made the most of his opportunities whenever they came his way.

''That is something which are not in your control and we should let it go and I think whatever chances I have got to play for my country, they were very special and whenever the job was given to me and the captain and the management expected me to do well, I have done well to the best of my abilities. So, I would like to keep it that way and I am glad that I have won a few games for my country'', he concluded.

WATCH: Tim Southee leaves young Prithvi Shaw nowhere with a dream outswinger

READ: PSL 2020 KAR vs PES live streaming, match preview, pitch and weather report