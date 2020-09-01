Pranab Mukherjee Death: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Lead Cricketers' Condolences

Former India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital on August 10 and tested positive for COVID-19 while at the facility. The 84-year old had undergone brain surgery a few days ago in the national capital and earlier on August 31, doctors had said he was in a critical condition. The news of Mukherjee's death was announced by his son Abhijit at around 5:45 pm on Monday.

As soon as the Pranab Mukherjee death news came out, Twitter was flooded with condolences from celebrities and fans alike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the demise of the great politician. Several members of the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and condoled the death of Pranab Mukherjee. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli were the first to offer their condolences on the micro-blogging site.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He served India passionately for several decades.



My condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/c7tXTSFwYw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2020

My deepest condolences on the sad demise of our former President Shri #PranabMukherjee Ji. Sir, your contribution to the nation will always be remembered. RIP Pranab Da 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fxk6SnUElB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 31, 2020

Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 31, 2020

The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He belonged to the league of leaders respected & loved across the spectrum. May god give strength to his family & loves ones. The nation will remember his immense contributions forever! pic.twitter.com/aqsilNOOgb — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 31, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee . Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Q2noCKVFnq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2020

Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, who had served as a Member of Parliament seven times, will be cremated on September 1 at the Lodi Road crematorium in New Delhi. A seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 has been announced by the government as a mark of respect for the great stalwart of Indian politics, who was respected and admired across party lines.

