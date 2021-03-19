Prasidh Krishna Net Worth, IPL Salary, Career Stats As KKR Pacer Picked In India ODI Squad

India's talented youngster Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up as he was included in the squad for the India vs England ODI series. The 25-year-old has impressed with his performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League as well as for the Karnataka team in domestic cricket. India and England will travel to Pune after the completion of their 5-match T20I series and will battle it out in three ODI matches. Here we look at the Prasidh Krishna net worth, Prasidh Krishna bowling speed and Prasidh Krishna Vijay Hazare stats.

Prasidh Krishna KKR: Franchise congratulates pacer for his India call-up

Prasidh Krishna net worth information

Several unconfirmed sources suggest that the Prasidh Krishna net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹8 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation he receives for representing the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, he also takes home a handsome paycheque for his appearances for Karnataka in domestic cricket. According to InsideSport's Moneyball, the cricketer has pocketed around â‚¹80 lakh so far in the IPL. The Prasidh Krishna KKR IPL contract is set at â‚¹20 lakh per season.

Prasidh Krishna Vijay Hazare 2021 stats

The pacer played 7 matches in the 50-over domestic competition for Karnataka this year. In his 7 appearances, the bowler has 14 wickets to his name. Prasidh Krishna finished with a fabulous average of 22.21 and bowled at an impressive economy rate of 5.44. The pace bowler was seventh in the list of the leading wicket-takers in the latest season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After his exploits in the domestic competition, he will bowl alongside the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur.

How much is Prasidh Krishna bowling speed

The fast bowler is known to bowl at a fiery pace. Along with his sheer pace, his control also has been deemed exemplary by several cricketing experts. In the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League, Krishna made headlines as he clocked the 150 kph mark on multiple occasions. The bowler's fastest ball of the season was 150.22 kph.

Prasidh Krishna reacts to his India selection for England ODIs

Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your countryðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³

It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team.

Thanks @BCCI. Can't wait to get started. ðŸ˜Š https://t.co/IQ63JQDBXb — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) March 19, 2021

