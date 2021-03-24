Prasidh Krishna's Favourite Food & Fast Bowler Of All-time After Top India Debut Revealed

Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna made his international debut in the first ODI match against England on Tuesday, March 23. The cricketer collected figures of 4-54 to become the only Indian debutant in ODIs to pick up a four-wicket haul. Remarkably, Krishna conceded 37 runs in his first three overs only to turn things around for the hosts in his next spell.

Prasidh Krishna reflects his memorable ODI debut

My first day at work was a roller coaster ride. Never over until it’s over. All’s well that ends well.🤞🏻



Cheers to this special match and many more to come. #TeamIndia #234 pic.twitter.com/UeRj3beDaT — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) March 24, 2021

Prasidh Krishna idolises Brett Lee, says father

While speaking with the PTI, Prasidh Krishna’s father Murali Krishna said that his son started playing cricket at the age of 11. Initially, he did well as an all-rounder in school cricket but later decided to become a fast bowler. Murali Krishna also claimed that he has always supported his son in his cricketing endeavours.

While talking about his favourites, the Krishna senior revealed that Prasidh is a “huge fan” of Australian pace legend Brett Lee. He claimed that much like Lee, his son also likes bowling fast. Prasidh Krishna’s father added that he also loves eating Masala Dosa.

How much is Prasidh Krishna bowling speed and what is Prasidh Krishna fastest ball?

Prasidh Krishna has modelled his action on Brett Lee. In the 2019 season of the IPL, he made headlines on several occasions as he clocked 140 kph multiple times. The Prasidh Krishna fastest ball was clocked at a whopping 150.22 kph.

Prasidh Krishna KKR IPL 2021 deal

Prasidh Krishna was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2018 season of the IPL as a replacement bowler for Kamlesh Nagarkoti. As a result of decent performances, KKR retained him for the 2019 and 2020 seasons as well as the 2021 edition. The Prasidh Krishna KKR IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 2 crore, as per the latest retention reports.

Prasidh Krishna stats

The Karnataka bowler has so far picked up 18 wickets in 24 IPL matches with an economy rate of 9.33. The Prasidh Krishna stats in domestic cricket make for a decent reading. In 9 first-class, 48 List A and 40 T20s, the KKR pacer has picked up 34, 81 and 33 wickets respectively.

India vs England highlights from 1st ODI

India hammered 317-5 from their 50 overs on the back of half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya. The England openers provided a rollicking start to the tourists before the middle-order collapsed to the might of the Indian pacers. Eoin Morgan and co. were folded out for just 251 to hand India a 66-run win. Dhawan for his 98 was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’.

England’s tour of India will now continue with the second ODI. The match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the series-decider on March 28. After the series, the players from both sides will join their respective franchises for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season.

India vs England highlights, watch video

