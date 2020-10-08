Home
PRB Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Prague Barbarians (PRB) will go up against United CC (UCC) in the twelfth match of ECS T10 Prague on September 8 at 5:30 pm IST.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
PRB vs UCC dream11 prediction

Prague Barbarians (PRB) will go up against United CC (UCC) in the twelfth match of ECS T10 Prague on Thursday, September 8 at 5:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague. Despite losing their last match to Vinohrady Rossos, Prague Barbarians are at the second spot of the ECS T10 Prague points table with a win-loss record of 3-1 in four games. United CC, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the chart as they have lost two out of three matches (1 draw).

Here is our PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction, probable PRB vs UCC playing 11 and our PRB vs UCC Dream11 team.

PRB vs UCC live: PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Thursday, September 8, 2020
  • Time: 5:30 pm IST
  • Venue: Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague

Also Read l ECS T10 Prague PRB vs UCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PRB vs UCC Dream11 team, squad list

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Prague Barbarians squad

Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Andrew Sim, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Ali Waqar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Mralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Pankaj Kumar, Bilal Samad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sagar Madhireddy, Jafar Stooman, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Hygreeva Kiran Namburi, Vamshi Krishna

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: United CC squad

Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Pramod Bagauly, Shyamal Joshi, Chetan Sharma, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Rhuturaj Magare, Kumal Deshmukh, Saurabh Awati, Chaitanya Parchure, Arpan Shukia, Mustafa Nawab, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy, Gokul Sai Namburi, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy, Naveen Parandhar, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel

Also Read l PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Prague game preview

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PRB vs UCC Dream11 team, top picks

  • Prague Barbarians: Sabawoon Davizi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad
  • United CC: Shyamal Joshi, Pramod Bagauly, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PRB vs UCC Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Abhimanyu Singh
  • Batsmen: Sabawoon Davizi, Shyamal Joshi, Sahil Grover, Emon Md Mohiuddin
  • All-Rounders: Pramod Bagauly, Sazib Bhuiyan, Neelesh Pandit
  • Bowlers: Abul Farhad, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy

Also Read l ECS T10 Prague PCC vs UCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

PRB vs UCC live: PRB vs UCC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction is that Prague Barbarians will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PRB vs UCC match prediction and PRB vs UCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PRB vs UCC Dream11 team and PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l ECS T10 Prague PCC vs VCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

Image Source: European Cricket/ Twitter

 

First Published:
COMMENT

