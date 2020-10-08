PRB Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Prague Barbarians (PRB) will go up against United CC (UCC) in the twelfth match of ECS T10 Prague on Thursday, September 8 at 5:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague. Despite losing their last match to Vinohrady Rossos, Prague Barbarians are at the second spot of the ECS T10 Prague points table with a win-loss record of 3-1 in four games. United CC, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the chart as they have lost two out of three matches (1 draw).
Here is our PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction, probable PRB vs UCC playing 11 and our PRB vs UCC Dream11 team.
Also Read l ECS T10 Prague PRB vs UCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Andrew Sim, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Ali Waqar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Mralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Pankaj Kumar, Bilal Samad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sagar Madhireddy, Jafar Stooman, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Hygreeva Kiran Namburi, Vamshi Krishna
Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Pramod Bagauly, Shyamal Joshi, Chetan Sharma, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Rhuturaj Magare, Kumal Deshmukh, Saurabh Awati, Chaitanya Parchure, Arpan Shukia, Mustafa Nawab, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy, Gokul Sai Namburi, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy, Naveen Parandhar, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel
Also Read l PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Prague game preview
Also Read l ECS T10 Prague PCC vs UCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
Considering the recent run of form, our PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction is that Prague Barbarians will come out on top in this contest.
The group stage of the European Cricket Series Prague is complete, and the final 4 are decided— Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 8, 2020
watch the qualifiers here https://t.co/dPHqf1OS3H or on @FanCode
12:00 @PragueCricket v @VinohradyCC
14:00 @Barbarians_CC v United CC#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic
Note: The PRB vs UCC match prediction and PRB vs UCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PRB vs UCC Dream11 team and PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l ECS T10 Prague PCC vs VCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 points table update: Kolkata jump to 3rd, Chennai might slip down again
12 mins ago
MS Dhoni's name used by Iceland Cricket to mock Ricky Ponting for Mankading views
16 mins ago
Virat Kohli pays tribute to the Indian Air Force; avers 'indebted to your sacrifices'
21 mins ago
ECS T10 Prague PRB vs UCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
22 mins ago
Yuvraj Singh posts comical photo of Hazel Keech and him as children; fans left in splits
37 mins ago
Red Bull invests in Sri Lanka cricket despite COVID-19 pandemic and no imminent matches
41 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points