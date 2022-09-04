Pre-match Faceoff: Wasim Akram, Irfan Pathan In Gym Battle Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Game; Watch

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against one another for the second time in a week on Sunday. Both teams will be playing their first match of the Super 4 stage at the ongoing Asia Cup. The last time they met was on August 28 when India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to win their opening match of the tournament. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a video where he and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram can be seen battling it out in the gym.

Pathan posted a video to his official Instagram account of him and Akram working out at the gym and doing a plank challenge before the big-ticket match on Sunday. Pathan and Akram are seen in the video competing by performing planks at the gym. In the challenge, Pathan, who is 37 years old, triumphs against Akram, who is 56. The video also shows Akram in a very good mood, who pushes Pathan to the ground after losing the challenge.

"Gym battle done and dusted. Now on to field. #indvspak," Pathan wrote in the caption of the post. The clip has garnered more than 88,000 likes since being shared a few hours ago.

India vs Pakistan

The last time India and Pakistan met, the Men in Blue emerged victorious courtesy of some amazing performances by Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik Pandya performed incredibly well with both the bat and the ball to help India register a win against their arch-rivals. Hardik picked three wickets in the first innings of the match and then went on to score an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls to help India complete the run chase. He was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

As far as tonight's match is concerned, it is scheduled to take place at Dubai International Stadium at 7.30 p.m. IST. Pakistan will be eager to win the game against India in order to strengthen their position in the tournament. India, on the other hand, will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2022 Asia Cup by winning the match against Pakistan.

Image: Instagram/IrfanPathan