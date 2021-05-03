Preity Zinta Confirms Punjab Kings Will Provide O2 Concentrators To Aid In COVID Fight

Amid the ongoing pandemic where the country is battling with the deadly virus, several Bollywood stars have been stepping in to extend their help. Actress Preity Zinta, one of the owners of the Punjab Kings franchise cricket team took to Instagram and informed about the team providing oxygen concentrators across the country in a bid to help the people in these uncertain times. The actress shared a note and informed that Punjab Kings has partnered with Round Table India (RTI) and pledged to win this war against the disease.

Punjab Kings to provide oxygen concentrators

“Given the current situation of the pandemic, Punjab Kings, along with partners Round Table India (RTI) have pledged funds towards providing free oxygen concentrators across the country. Together we can win this war. #SaddaPunjab.” “To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of Round Table India! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can,” a statement from the team read. Nicholas Pooran, the franchise’s West Indian batsman, also confirmed that he would follow Australia seamer Pat Cummins in donating a portion of his IPL earnings to the cause.

“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe,” he wrote in a tweet. “I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.” Adding, he said, “Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation. To all my fans and supporters, I realise I am in a safe and privileged position here in India at the IPL. But it is heart-breaking to be so close to the tragedy that is surrounding us. I would like to donate a portion of my IPL salary towards this crisis in India.”

Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021



Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and will remain out of action for the upcoming few games. Taking to Twitter, the franchise informed that captain KL Rahul will undergo surgery and has already been admitted to the hospital. The franchise has won three out of the seven games so far and holds the fifth position on the IPL 2021 points table.





(Image credit: realpz/ Instagram/ PTI)