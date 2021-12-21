Premier League, EFL Clubs To Keep Fixtures In Place Despite Rise In COVID-19 Infections

Despite the rising number of COVID cases in the United Kingdom, the Premier League has insisted that it has no plans to interrupt the planned 2021-22 fixture schedule. The news regarding the same was released by Premier League following the club meeting.

Recently, cases of COVID-19 has led to a number of matches being postponed.

Premier League and English Football League to continue with the fixture

The Premier League has released a statement which said, " It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution".

The statement further read, "A range of issues were discussed at this afternoon’s meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League COVID-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omicron variant. The League also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey".

"Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations. The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January".

Tottenham Hotspur FC COVID cases knock them out of UEFA Europa Conference League

Earlier Tottenham Hotspurs saw up to six first-team Tottenham players and two members of the backroom staff testing positive for COVID. The result of the COVID cases saw Tottenham being dumped out of the UEFA Europa Conference League. UEFA ruled that Tottenham's match against French side Rennes which was called off because of 13 Spurs players testing positive for COVID-19 would be considered as a forfeit with Spurs awarding a 3-0 win to Rennes.