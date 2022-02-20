'Prepare For The Worst': Rohit Sharma Sheds Light On India's Recent Woes At ICC Events

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma recently shed light on the topics concerning the team’s performance in major tournaments organized by the International Cricket Council(ICC) in the past four to five years. India lost the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Test Championship final 2021, and ended their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign after losing two straight matches on the league stage. Notably, other than the recently concluded T20 World Cup, India has either finished as the semi-finalists or finalists in ICC events since 2017.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Boria Majumdar, the full-time skipper of India, Rohit Sharma attempted to explain why India has fallen short in ICC events. He said, “We lost Champions Trophy, the 2019 World Cup, and even this World Cup as well. I would say it was that initial phase of the game, that we lost the game”. Stating that he would keep this in his mind as takes up captaincy responsibilities, Rohit added that the team will prepare for the worst.

“I will see it that we will prepare for the worst. We have to prepare for when the team is 10/3. That is how I want to move forward and get the message to the boys that guys who are batting at 3, 4, 5, 6 whatever it is, there is nowhere written that if you are 10/2 or 3, you can’t get 180, 190 or more,” Rohit told Boria Majumdar. In the meantime, while explaining the same, Rohit further clarified that the team needs to prepare in a fashion similar to the semi-final and final matches, wherein the team will be under pressure. Pointing out the similarities in India’s defeat in the 50-over tournaments, Rohit said that the oppositions have had quality bowling attacks on all three occasions.

India eye 3-0 clean sweep in T20I series against West Indies

The ongoing West indies’ tour of India 2022 was Rohit’s first assignment as the full-time skipper of The Men In Blue. He will be eyeing a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series on Sunday at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, following the 3-0 sweep in the ODI series. He has already impressed everyone with his leadership skills on the field, as different players stepped up to the occasion of India’s win in all matches.

