President Kovind Lauds India's 'excellent Performance' Against England, Reaching WTC Final

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Team India for winning the India Vs England Test series and becoming finalists in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Sharing how he had had the privilege to inaugurate the Narendra Modi Stadium, which ultimately saw two back-to-back wins by India, President Kovind sent his best wishes to all players for their remarkable performance in the finals.

Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the test series 3-1 against England, becoming finalists of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and reaching the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings Table! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 6, 2021

I feel delighted that I had the opportunity to inaugurate the magnificent stadium where the first two test matches have seen India win. My best wishes to all the players for their excellent performance in the final. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 6, 2021

India defeat England, qualify for WTC finals

Team India registered a comprehensive victory on Saturday defeating England by an innings and 25 runs, finishing on top of the ICC WTC standings. Resuming their innings at 294/7, the middle-order duo of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept the scoreboard ticking before the former was dismissed for a well-made 43. By then the duo had already added 106 runs for the eighth-wicket stand. Missing out on a well-deserving century by just 4 runs, Sundar managed to make 96 before losing partners at the other end.

In reply, the English batsmen once again failed to make a dent as India's frontline spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin wracked havoc and bagged a fifer each. Only Test skipper Joe Root (30) and middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence who looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50 waged a lone battle as England ultimately bundled out for 135 in their second innings.

While England has been kicked out of the World Test Championship by virtue of the series defeat, India will lock horns with New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's in June later this year.

A moment to cherish for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳



ICC World Test Championship Final - Here we come 😎💪🏻@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BzRL9l1iMH — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2021

