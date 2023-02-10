The South Africa based SA20 league has made a different fan base all around the world in its first edition. The league has now reached its final destination and the six team based tournament is now only left with two teams. Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the two teams who will battle it out in the final on 11th February, Saturday.

The SA20 playoff stage began from 8th February, Wednesday in which Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals took on each other in the first semi final whereas Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape played the second semi final on 9th February, Thursday.

Pretoria Capitals won the first semi final by 29 runs on Tuesday after beating Paarl Royals. Pretoria Capitals batting first made 153/8 with the help of a half century from Rilee Rossouw. Russouw made 56 off 41 deliveries. In return Paarl Royals were unable to clear the Capitals's challenge and they lost the match by 29 runs. The Royals were bowled out for a score of 124 where no batsman was able to stay at the crease. The Royals had also lost to Capitals in their last match but luck favoured them then and they qualified for the playoffs.

Talking about the second semi final which was played on Thursday so the Joburg Super Kings tried everything to chase down Sunrisers Eastern Cape's target of 214 but at the end the target proved to be too much for Joburg Super Kings and they lost the match by 14 runs. Aiden Markram was the star of the show as he scored a match winning hundred and played a captain's knock.

Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape to play the finals

The final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played on 11th February, Saturday.

At one end Pretoria Capitals have been in red hot form in the first edition of the tournament and they have won 7 of the 10 matches they have played. On the other hand Sunrisers Eastern Cape had an average season but they still managed to qualify for the playoffs due to their better net run rate.

When and where will the final take place?

The final will be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and the match will start from 8 pm IST.

Where can we watch SA20 playoffs?

The SA20 playoffs can be watched on the Sports 18 channel from 8 pm IST.

Where can we stream SA20 playoffs?

The SA20 playoffs can be streamed on Jio Cinema from 8 pm IST.