The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ind Vs SA: Preview Ahead Of The ODI Series; Bhuvneshwar & De Kock Opine On The Conditions

Cricket News

The IND vs SA match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 12. The teams will play a three-match ODI series.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is making a comeback with the ODI series against South Africa highlighted challenges after an injury. Additionally, the bowler hinted that the bowlers may not use saliva to shine the ball during the series against South Africa. With around 60 positive Coronavirus cases in the country, the 31-year-old bowler said that the team is taking necessary precautions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last represented India during the series-deciding third T20I against West Indies in Mumbai. He was also selected to play the following ODI series against the same opponent but was replaced by Shardul Thakur due to an injury. The pacer has been out of cricketing action since then. He has also undergone a rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy 

READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury update: What happened to Bhuvneshwar Kumar?

READ: India vs South Africa live streaming details and match preview ahead of 1st ODI

Futhermore, skipper Quinton De Kock opined about the conditions and stated that the current Proteas side is slightly inexperienced to play in these conditions and added that the seniors in the side must help the youngsters.

India is scheduled to face South Africa in the first of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs SA match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 12. The IND vs SA live match will commence at 1:30 PM IST. 

READ: Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel steer South Africa Legends to victory

READ: IND vs SA 1st ODI squad updates: Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to make return

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES