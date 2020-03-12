Ind Vs SA: Preview Ahead Of The ODI Series; Bhuvneshwar & De Kock Opine On The Conditions

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is making a comeback with the ODI series against South Africa highlighted challenges after an injury. Additionally, the bowler hinted that the bowlers may not use saliva to shine the ball during the series against South Africa. With around 60 positive Coronavirus cases in the country, the 31-year-old bowler said that the team is taking necessary precautions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last represented India during the series-deciding third T20I against West Indies in Mumbai. He was also selected to play the following ODI series against the same opponent but was replaced by Shardul Thakur due to an injury. The pacer has been out of cricketing action since then. He has also undergone a rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy

Futhermore, skipper Quinton De Kock opined about the conditions and stated that the current Proteas side is slightly inexperienced to play in these conditions and added that the seniors in the side must help the youngsters.

India is scheduled to face South Africa in the first of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs SA match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 12. The IND vs SA live match will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

