Prince Charles Participates In Glamorgan's Centenary Celebrations; Watch Him Swing The Bat

Prince Charles on July 9 visited Glamorgan Cricket on the occasion of the club's hundredth anniversary as a first-class county. Marking his first visit to Sophia Gardens since 2015, the Prince of Wales was greeted by club president Gerard Elias and Chairman, Gareth Williams along with CEO, Hugh Morris. Prince Charles was seen taking a swing with a cricket bat on his visit to Sophia Garden on Friday.

Prince Charles has been Patron of Glamorgan since 1986; Glamorgan County Cricket Club is one of the eighteen first-class county clubs within the domestic cricket structure of England and Wales. The English county club had especially screened a film from Ysgol Llanllenchid in Bethesda who was joint-winners of St Peter's School's competition which was organised on Glamorgan 100th anniversary

The Prince of Wales met the club's current players and coaching staff, including head coach Maynard and club captain Chris Cooke and also watched games of softball crickets played by pupils who participated in the Riverside Challenge organised by Glamorgan's community coaching team.

The first visit by Prince Charles since 2015 also marked the unveiling of a special plaque made from Welsh slate at the Gardens. He was present at the Gardens on the eve of the Club hosting the first match of the 2015 Ashes series between England and Australia.

While addressing the celebrations, the Glamorgan President, Gerard Elias, said, "We have a rich history and tradition at Glamorgan and are incredibly proud of our achievements over the last 100 years since we were awarded the first-class status and were delighted Prince Charles was able to celebrate the occasion by returning to Sophia Gardens. On behalf of everyone associated with the club, I would like to thank His Royal Highness for visiting Glamorgan Cricket during our Centenary year."

As a Patron of the Club, Prince Charles has a long-standing association with the county and the celebration defining a significant milestone. The Community development manager, interestingly, pointed out how delighted pupils would have been to get an opportunity to meet His Royal Highness. Mark Frost said that the stadium is used as a place to inspire young people to learn about cricket and learn about life through education

“We were also delighted with the interest and enthusiasm he (Prince of Wales) showed in the work we have done in our local communities and schools to make cricket in Wales more inclusive and diverse. It has been a fantastic occasion and something which will stay with everyone at Glamorgan for a very long time,” he said.

During the visit, Prince Charles appeared keen on hearing children's own cricket tales and took an interest in various school artworks celebrating the centenary of the first-class English County Club.

