'Prince Of Calcutta' Sourav Ganguly's Picture with Geoffrey Boycott At Lord's Goes Viral

Jay Shah was seen seated alongside ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison in the stands while Sourav Ganguly was seen having a conversation with Sir Geoffery Boycott

Sourav Ganguly

Image Credits: @Aawarahoon/@ICC/Twitter


As India-England second Test is underway, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah attended the match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground's stands. Jay Shah was seen seated alongside England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison in the stands while Ganguly was seen having a conversation with England legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott.

Following this, Sourav Ganguly's picture with Sir Geoffrey Boycott went viral on social media and few also started to remember Team India's former skipper jersey stripping celebration. 

Sourav Ganguly's picture with Geoffrey Boycott goes viral

Sourav Ganguly & Jay Shah to interact with Ravi Shastri?

As per ANI reports, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and the secretary of the national cricket board, Jay Shah will be interacting with Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri and the team during their stay in London for the upcoming second Test match at Lord's.

Reportedly, the current head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri might part ways with the national cricket team after the T20 World Cup 2021 that will be held in the UAE from October 17 to November 14 this year. Shastri was re-appointed as the Indian team's coach a month after the 2019 World Cup and as of now, his coaching tenure is till this year's ICC T20 World Cup. At the same time, it also remains to be seen whether makeshift coach for the Sri Lanka limited-overs series Rahul Dravid will be in the scheme of things as well.

India vs England Lord's Test

Coming back to the match, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put Team India into a commanding position. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul weaved a strong hundred run-partnership which is the highest opening stand for India at Lord's since 1974. Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second Test of the five-match series at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India made one change to the line-up as the side brought in Ishant Sharma, replacing an injured Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, England made three changes as the hosts brought in Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, and Mark Wood in place of Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Stuart Broad.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood. 

