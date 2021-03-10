Prithvi Shaw Breaks Huge MS Dhoni Record After Stellar 185 In Vijay Hazare Quarter-final

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw returned to form with a sparkling ton in the quarter-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. Opening the innings, the cricketer smacked an unbeaten 185 from just 123 balls against Saurashtra. His knock helped Mumbai achieve a nine-wicket win as they set a date with Karnataka in the semi-final.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Prithvi Shaw breaks MS Dhoni’s and Virat Kohli’s elite record

Prithvi Shaw compiled an epic 185 from just 123 balls as Mumbai romped to a nine-wicket victory and cemented a spot in the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. With this being his third century of this year’s edition, Shaw’s knock comprised of 21 boundaries and seven sixes. Interestingly, he achieved a unique landmark during the course of his innings as he broke significant List A records of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli.

MS Dhoni scored 183* against Sri Lanka back in 2005. Seven years later, Virat Kohli also aggregated 183 against Pakistan during the 2012 Asia Cup. Both innings turned out to be match-winning knocks for India in memorable run-chases. Interestingly, both MS Dhoni’s and Virat Kohli’s efforts with the bat were enlisted in cricketing history as India’s highest individual scores during a run-chase in List A cricket.

Prithvi Shaw’s 185* against Saurashtra has now taken him to the top of the pile among India’s highest List A individual scores in a run-chase innings. Remarkably, the 21-year-old had also slammed scores of 105* and 227* earlier in the same tournament to mark a staggering return to form just ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season.

Prithvi Shaw in Delhi Capitals team 2021

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals franchise announced a list of all their retained players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Prithvi Shaw was among the 19 cricketers retained by the franchise alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant. On February 18, the Capitals further enhanced their squad with some new purchases at the auction.

IPL 2021 squad: A look into entire Delhi Capitals team 2021

IPL 2021 schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed the entire itinerary of the IPL 2021 season. The tournament is scheduled to commence on April 9 with a game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Here is a look at the entire IPL 2021 schedule.

