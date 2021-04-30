Prithvi Shaw Credits Dad For A Valuable Piece Of Advice Post Impactful Knock Against KKR

Youngster Prithvi Shaw has revealed what was going through his mind during his match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2021 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Shaw's heroics helped Delhi Capitals register a convincing win by seven wickets.

At the same time, the opening batsman also spoke about his father's role in helping him rediscover his rhythm with the bat.

'My dad has supported very well': Prithvi Shaw

"Wasn't thinking anything, to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls. We (he and KKR pacer Shivam Mavi) have played for four-five years now so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared. The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately, he didn't bowl. On this wicket especially when the spinner is bowling it wasn't coming very nicely onto the bat. Was stopping a little. Was waiting for them to bowl at me on the off-stump or outside so I can free my hands. When I'm in there, I keep playing and don't think about the score. Don't think about myself, just want the team to win", said Prithvi Shaw during the post-match interview.

"My dad has supported very well. After getting back from Australia, I wasn't happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way", he added.

DC register their fifth win of IPL 2021

The two-time winners were restricted to 154/6 from their 20 overs after vital knocks from opener Shubman Gill (43), and, middle-order batsman Andre Russell (45*) who resurrected KKR's innings as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, the Capitals meant business right from the word 'Go' as Shaw, and, Shikhar Dhawan added 132 runs for the opening stand before both of them were dismissed in quick succession and even though Delhi lost three wickets, it was too late for KKR as Marcus Stoinis helped the last edition's finalists get past the finish line with 21 balls to spare as DC registered their fifth win of this season.

Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 41-ball 82 that included 11 boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 200.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/TWITTER)

